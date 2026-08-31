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Dividing Cancer Cell Oncology Research Concept 3d illustration proteins with lymphocytes gene editing , t cells or cancer cells, meiosis, mitosis 3d rendering

    Pathology and Oncology Research

    is the official journal of the Arányi Lajos Foundation.

    • 2.7

      Impact Factor

    • 5.0

      CiteScore

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