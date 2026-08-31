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is the official journal of the Arányi Lajos Foundation.
2.7
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5.0
CiteScore
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Special Issues in Pathology and Oncology Research are peer-reviewed article collections around cutting-edge research themes.
Semmelweis University
Budapest, Hungary
Editor-in-Chief
Pathology and Oncology Research
Semmelweis University
Budapest, Hungary
Editor-in-Chief
Pathology and Oncology Research
National Institute of Oncology
Budapest, Hungary
Assistant Chief Editor
Pathology and Oncology Research
1st Department of Pathology and Experimental Cancer Research, Faculty of Medicine, Semmelweis University
Budapest, Hungary
Assistant Chief Editor
Pathology and Oncology Research