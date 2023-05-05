Mission & scope

The international journal, Pathology and Oncology Research (POR), was established in 1995 by the founding Editors, László Kopper, Judit Nagy, Zsolt Orosz and József Tímár. The aim of launching POR was to promote pathological and oncological publishing activity of scientists in Central and East Europe. Those were the years when the 200-year-old conservative science, histopathology, began to transform into a "rocket science" discipline with the development of molecular pathology. These developments affected the everyday routine of diagnostic pathology but fundamentally also affected the clinical practice as well. The major beneficiary of that transformation was medical oncology.

POR is dedicated to keeping scientists informed of developments in its focused biomedical fields which span the gap between basic research and clinical medicine. A special aim of POR is to promote publishing activity in pathology and oncology of colleagues in the Central and East European region. The journal will interest pathologists, and a broad range of experimental and clinical oncologists, and related experts. Pathology & Oncology Research is supported by distinguished international advisory board and the Arányi Foundation for modern pathology.