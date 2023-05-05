lászló kopper
Semmelweis University
Budapest, Hungary
Editor-in-Chief
Pathology and Oncology Research
The international journal, Pathology and Oncology Research (POR), was established in 1995 by the founding Editors, László Kopper, Judit Nagy, Zsolt Orosz and József Tímár. The aim of launching POR was to promote pathological and oncological publishing activity of scientists in Central and East Europe. Those were the years when the 200-year-old conservative science, histopathology, began to transform into a "rocket science" discipline with the development of molecular pathology. These developments affected the everyday routine of diagnostic pathology but fundamentally also affected the clinical practice as well. The major beneficiary of that transformation was medical oncology.
POR is dedicated to keeping scientists informed of developments in its focused biomedical fields which span the gap between basic research and clinical medicine. A special aim of POR is to promote publishing activity in pathology and oncology of colleagues in the Central and East European region. The journal will interest pathologists, and a broad range of experimental and clinical oncologists, and related experts. Pathology & Oncology Research is supported by distinguished international advisory board and the Arányi Foundation for modern pathology.
Short name
Pathol. Oncol. Res.
Abbreviation
pore
Electronic ISSN
1532-2807
PMCID
All published articles receive a PMCID
Impact
2.8 Impact Factor
5.7 CiteScore
Indexed in
PubMed Central (PMC), PubMed, MEDLINE, Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Embase, CAB Abstracts, BIOSIS Citation Index, Biological Abstracts, CNKI Scholar, Current Contents/Clinical Medicine, Dimensions, EBSCO Biomedical Reference Collection, EBSCO Discovery Service, Institute of Scientific and Technical Information of China, International Nuclear Information System (INIS) Atomindex, Japanese Science and Technology Agency (JST), Meta, Naver, Pathway Studio, ProQuest Agricultural & Environmental Science Database, ProQuest Algology, Mycology and Protozoology Abstracts (Microbiology C), ProQuest Bacteriology Abstracts (Microbiology B), ProQuest Biological Science Database, ProQuest Central, ProQuest Environmental Science Collection, ProQuest Health & Medical Collection, ProQuest Health Research Premium Collection, ProQuest Immunology Abstracts, ProQuest Industrial and Applied Microbiology Abstracts (Microbiology A), ProQuest Medical Database, ProQuest Natural Science Collection, ProQuest Nucleic Acids Abstracts, ProQuest Nursing & Allied Health Database, ProQuest Oncogenes and Growth Factors Abstracts, ProQuest SciTech Premium Collection, ProQuest Virology and AIDS Abstracts, ProQuest-ExLibris Primo, ProQuest-ExLibris Summon, Reaxys, SCImago (SJR), WorldCat Discovery Service (OCLC)
JCR Abbreviation: PATHOL ONCOL RES
Pathology and Oncology Research welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Commentary, Correction, Editorial, Letter to the Editor, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Review and Special Issue Editorial.
All manuscripts must be submitted directly to Pathology and Oncology Research, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate Editors and Reviewers of the specialty journal.
POR provides online free gold open access to the journal and all of its research publications.
Open Access funder and institutional mandates: POR is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in POR. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.
Under the Conditions for Website Use and the General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in POR retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by POR, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees POR’s publisher, Frontiers, may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.
Each POR article strives for the highest quality, thanks to genuinely collaborative interactions between authors, editors and reviewers. POR encourages authors to consult the instructions for authors guidelines prior to submission. Please observe that all submissions are screened for evidence of mass production of manuscripts, including ghostwritten, fabricated, or plagiarized text, generic titles, hypotheses, or experiments, and digital images that have been manipulated, manufactured, or re-used. These submissions will not be considered for peer review in POR. Raw data, raw images, and associated files will be requested and scrutinized before peer review as well. POR operates in line with the research integrity principles supported by COPE.
