Propose a Special Issue for Pathology and Oncology Research

Special Issues in Pathology and Oncology Research are peer-reviewed article collections around cutting-edge research themes. Organized, managed, and edited by renowned researchers, they unite the world’s leading experts around the hottest topics, stimulating collaboration and accelerating science.

As a guest editor of a Special Issue you will:

Edit an article collection around your research

Grow your network and collaborate with leading researchers around the world

Ensure quality through rigorous peer review

Benefit from a free Editorial



Why guest edit a Special Issue for Pathology and Oncology Research?

POR is the official journal of the Arányi Lajos Foundation, promoting publishing activity in pathology and oncology of colleagues in the Central and East European region and their international collaborations

Fully open access, covering important intersections between the oncology and pathology fields

Receive a freely shareable and downloadable eBook

Authors retain the copyright to their accepted and published submissions

These are the initiatives hosted by our journal. Submit this form to propose your idea, or write to us with questions at por@por-journal.com