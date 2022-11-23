Propose a Special Issue for Pathology and Oncology Research
Special Issues in Pathology and Oncology Research are peer-reviewed article collections around cutting-edge research themes. Organized, managed, and edited by renowned researchers, they unite the world’s leading experts around the hottest topics, stimulating collaboration and accelerating science.
As a guest editor of a Special Issue you will:
Edit an article collection around your research
Grow your network and collaborate with leading researchers around the world
Ensure quality through rigorous peer review
Benefit from a free Editorial
Why guest edit a Special Issue for Pathology and Oncology Research?
POR is the official journal of the Arányi Lajos Foundation, promoting publishing activity in pathology and oncology of colleagues in the Central and East European region and their international collaborations
Fully open access, covering important intersections between the oncology and pathology fields
Receive a freely shareable and downloadable eBook
Authors retain the copyright to their accepted and published submissions
These are the initiatives hosted by our journal. Submit this form to propose your idea, or write to us with questions at por@por-journal.com