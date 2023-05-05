Publishing Fees

Open Access provides free and immediate online access to the scholarly literature for anyone in the world to read, distribute and reuse. Articles that are accepted for publication following rigorous peer review incur a publishing fee. Please consult the table below for information on Article Processing Charges (APCs):

Article Type APC Original Research, Review, Systematic Review, Case Report, Guideline, Brief Research Report, Mini-Review, Hypothesis & Theory Category A - US$ 2,500 Commentary, Letter to the Editor, Opinion Category B - US$ 900 Editorial, Special Issue Editorial Free of charge

If you require support for Article Processing Charges, please complete our Fee Support Application form once you have submitted your manuscript.

If the first, last, or corresponding authors are from Semmelweis University, University of Pecs, University of Debrecen, and University of Szeged, they are eligible for a 50% discount on the APC of Category A article types, except Case Reports. Please contact the Editorial Office at por@por-journal.com just after submission to inquire as to your eligibility for this discount. Please provide the author list and order, as well as manuscript ID.

Institutional Agreements

Authors publishing with POR can benefit from financial support from their institution through Frontiers' Institutional Agreements. Please visit the Institutional Agreements page to check if your institution is a member! If you have any questions, please contact the Journal Team.