Why Publish with POR?

Thorough, Unbiased, Fast and Transparent Review

The POR review process is unbiased and efficient:

The POR review template ensures that the review process is comprehensive and objective.

The real-time interaction between the author and the reviewers speeds up the review process enabling research findings to be published in a timely manner.

Indexing

POR articles are indexed in a number of major international digital archives and repositories, such as PubMed Central, Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar. For additional details on specific indexing, please see journal's About page.

Copyright Retention

As an author you retain the copyright of your articles (except for any third-party images etc). You may in general reproduce copies of your articles in any way you choose and freely disseminate these as reprints or electronically, as long as the original publication is fully cited. For instance, your published article can (with the full citation) be posted on your personal or institutional homepage, emailed to friends and colleagues, printed, archived in a collection, quoted in the press, translated or distributed in any other way to as many people and as often as you wish. All POR articles are Open Access and distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits the use, distribution, and reproduction in other forums, provided the original authors and source are credited.

Article Promotion

Articles and Special Issues are promoted through Twitter, and when appropriate, press releases, further increasing the impact of the article. To expand the reach of your article another way, consider asking your institution to help promote your article. Institutions and universities often have press teams who are on the lookout for recently published work to promote. For further information on how to promote your Pathology & Oncology Research article, please don't hesitate to get in touch with the Editorial Office: por@por-journal.com.

Name Change Policy

Name and pronoun changes can occur for many reasons including, but not limited to, changes in marital status, religion, and gender identity. To request a name or pronoun change, please complete this name change request form and email it to us at: por@por-journal.com.